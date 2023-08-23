2nd annual Maumee River Jazz Festival to set for Sept. 9
Aug. 23, 2023
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual Maumee River Jazz Festival is set for Sept. 9 with performances by multiple local and regional bands.
The festival will be held from 1-7 p.m. at Walbridge Park. Admission to the event will be free.
Performances include:
1:00 pm -Kim Buehler and Friends
2:15 pm - Bobby Floyd Trio
3:30 pm- Andre Wright Quintet
4:45 pm -Damen Cook and Friends
6:00 pm- Robert McArthur
Throughout the festival, vendors will be selling jewelry, records and plants. Food trucks will also be at the festival.
