2nd annual Maumee River Jazz Festival to set for Sept. 9

The festival will be held from 1-7 p.m. at Walbridge Park. Admission to the event will be free.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual Maumee River Jazz Festival is set for Sept. 9 with performances by multiple local and regional bands.

The festival will be held from 1-7 p.m. at Walbridge Park. Admission to the event will be free.

Performances include:

1:00 pm -Kim Buehler and Friends

2:15 pm - Bobby Floyd Trio

3:30 pm- Andre Wright Quintet

4:45 pm -Damen Cook and Friends

6:00 pm- Robert McArthur

Throughout the festival, vendors will be selling jewelry, records and plants. Food trucks will also be at the festival.

