8/23: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Humidity rising this afternoon with a high temperature around 6pm to 7pm this evening in the low 90s. The heat index may approach 100. There is a chance of strong to severe storms tonight after 8pm, especially for our eastern counties and Lake Erie. The storms are expected to end before sunrise on Thursday. This will allow full sunshine and extreme heat to build into the area. Highs in the upper 90s with a heat index nearing 110 expected. That heat and humidity could fuel another round of storms Thursday night after 8pm. Again, strong to severe storms are possible with damaging wind, hail, isolated tornadoes, flooding rain, and intense lightning. The best chance for storms would again be in our eastern counties to Lake Erie. Not as hot Friday but still humid with highs in the mid-80s and partly sunny skies for Football Friday and the GAF.

