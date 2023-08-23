8/23/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Muggy, chance of a few storms for the eastern part of the area, mid 70s. THURSDAY (13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY): Very hot and very humid, dry most of the day with the chance of strong storms increasing late in the evening, highs in the mid 90s, heat index or feels like temperature between 105-110. FRIDAY: Not as hot, still a bit humid, dry, highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.