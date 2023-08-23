August 23rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a cool and comfortable morning, a few scattered light showers are possible mid morning to early afternoon. After that the humidity surge will begin. Temperatures will reach the middle 80s this afternoon. However, the high temperature should arrive around 6pm to 7pm this evening with a high around 90 degrees. The heat index may approach 100. There is a chance of showers and storms tonight after 8pm especially for our eastern counties and Lake Erie. The storms are expected to move east before sunrise on Thursday. This will allow full sunshine and extreme heat to build into the area. Highs in the middle 90s with a heat index nearing 110 are expected. That heat and humidity could fuel another round of storms Thursday night after 8pm. Severe storms are possible with damaging wind, hail, isolated tornadoes, flooding rain, and intense lightning. The best chance for storms would again be in our eastern counties to Lake Erie.

Friday will bring a partly cloudy sky with a high in the middle 80s. A few showers are possible on Saturday with a high in the upper 70s. Sunday will be sunny with a high in the middle 70s. Monday is back in the upper 70s. There is a chance for showers and storms on Tuesday with a high in the low 80s. The long range forecast shows temperatures well below normal later next week with highs in the low to middle 70s the following Wednesday and Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.