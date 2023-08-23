BOE rejects Ottawa Hills Local Schools levy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Board of Elections rejected the Ottawa Hills Local School’s bid to place an operating levy for the district on the November ballot.

According to a statement from OHLS officials, the Board of Elections declined to put the levy on the ballot due to a typographical error in the ballot language. The district is hoping to post a 12.9 mill operating levy to voters in November.

The district treasurer said the district plans to file a petition for a Writ of Mandamus with the Ohio Supreme Court, asking it to order the BOE to certify the levy for the November ballot.

13 Action News is set to talk with the Lucas County Board of Elections about the rejection Wednesday night. Check back for updates.

