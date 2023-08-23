13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

BOE rejects Ottawa Hills Local Schools levy

Ottawa Hills Local Schools
Ottawa Hills Local Schools(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Board of Elections rejected the Ottawa Hills Local School’s bid to place an operating levy for the district on the November ballot.

According to a statement from OHLS officials, the Board of Elections declined to put the levy on the ballot due to a typographical error in the ballot language. The district is hoping to post a 12.9 mill operating levy to voters in November.

The district treasurer said the district plans to file a petition for a Writ of Mandamus with the Ohio Supreme Court, asking it to order the BOE to certify the levy for the November ballot.

13 Action News is set to talk with the Lucas County Board of Elections about the rejection Wednesday night. Check back for updates.

Anthony Wayne Local Schools looks to pose bond issue, operational levy to voters

Ottawa Hills schools plans levy request for November ballot

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ 911 call released
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Trump says he will surrender Thursday in Georgia election case
Parker was arrested after leaving her child in a car for several hours.
Toledo woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after leaving four-month-old in car

Latest News

Even Keel Exotics in Temperance, Michigan
Even Keel Exotics shutting down, USDA to seize 142 animals
8/23: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
8/23: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
One lane in each direction is back open on Secor Road between Dorr and Bancroft after a more...
One lane in each direction reopens on stretch of Secor Rd. following 7 month closure
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange