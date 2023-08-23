13abc Marketplace
Child Experts: Never leave a child in a car

With high temperatures expected this week, parents should remember to never leave their children alone in a hot car.
By Alexis Means
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Never leave a child in a hot car. Not even for a minute! Child experts are sounding the alarm after a Toledo woman left her baby alone in a car for hours last week in Ottawa County. Tragically, the four-month-old girl died.

Body cam video shows an Ottawa County sheriff deputy investigating how a four-month-old baby died. 

“She’s on her way to the hospital,” a deputy with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The mother Naiya Parker told a sheriff’s deputy she had no one to watch the child and needed this new job.

”This girl had her baby in her car here all day while she was working. They have since left to take the baby, the baby was unresponsive,” the deputy said.

The coroner said an autopsy found signs of hyperthermia, though more tests are still pending.         

Temperatures will soar on Thursday and child experts are sounding the alarm reminding parents and caregivers to never leave a child in a car.

“You shouldn’t leave your children in the car regardless. Even if it’s a short-term long-term situation, not even just a heat issue there’s an issue of somebody could take your child out of that car. Somebody could take off with your vehicle.” Lucas County Children Services Supervisor Cassandra Adams said.

Adams says leaving a child in a car is a safety risk you don’t want to take. She encourages parents and caregivers to reach out to family, friends or their church for help so that leaving their child in a car is never an option.

Parker was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

