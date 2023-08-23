13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Dine in the 419: Jimmy Bukket’s

Just north of Fremont along the Sandusky River, there is a taste of Key West.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Just north of Fremont along the Sandusky River, there’s a little slice of the Florida Keys open during the Summer, weekends only. It’s a colorful hideaway called Jimmy Bukkett’s.

”Well, it all started, I just had this piece of property along with the campgrounds. I thought, well, I’ll build a little bar for our campers,” Jimmy Leaser the owner of Jimmy Bukkett’s said.

Over the last 18 years, Jimmy said his oasis blossomed into a weekend destination, growing in size and popularity.

Rayz on the River food truck is located at Jimmy’s on the weekends. Manager Rebecca Holliday shows us how she prepares fried perch, fried green beans, and fried, smothered chicken chunks known as “Bukkett Ballz.”

Check out Jimmy Bukkett’s here: https://www.bukketts.com/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ 911 call released
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Trump says he will surrender Thursday in Georgia election case
Parker was arrested after leaving her child in a car for several hours.
Toledo woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after leaving four-month-old in car

Latest News

Just north of Fremont along the Sandusky River, there is a taste of Key West.
Dine in the 419: Jimmy Bukket’s
Take a trip to Miller’s Root Beer & BBQ and you may feel like you’ve taken a trip back in time.
Dine in the 419: Miller’s Root Beer and BBQ
Feast your eyes on Deseo on this Dine in the 419.
Dine in the 419: Deseo Modern Mexican
Feast your eyes on Deseo on this Dine in the 419.
Dine in the 419: Deseo Modern Mexican