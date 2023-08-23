Dine in the 419: Jimmy Bukket’s

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Just north of Fremont along the Sandusky River, there’s a little slice of the Florida Keys open during the Summer, weekends only. It’s a colorful hideaway called Jimmy Bukkett’s.

”Well, it all started, I just had this piece of property along with the campgrounds. I thought, well, I’ll build a little bar for our campers,” Jimmy Leaser the owner of Jimmy Bukkett’s said.

Over the last 18 years, Jimmy said his oasis blossomed into a weekend destination, growing in size and popularity.

Rayz on the River food truck is located at Jimmy’s on the weekends. Manager Rebecca Holliday shows us how she prepares fried perch, fried green beans, and fried, smothered chicken chunks known as “Bukkett Ballz.”

Check out Jimmy Bukkett’s here: https://www.bukketts.com/

