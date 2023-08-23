13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Family searching for missing pet water buffalo Moochi

Moochi the water buffalo went missing from her family's property on Aug. 8.
Moochi the water buffalo went missing from her family's property on Aug. 8.(Laura Jean)
By Tony Keith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A family in Colorado is asking for help in finding their lost pet: a water buffalo.

Laura Jean spoke with KKTV, saying her water buffalo, named Moochi, went missing on Aug. 8 from their property in Elbert County.

The family created a missing poster for the animal.

“Moochi has a super heart and loves people,” the poster reads. “She is a rare buff-colored water buffalo with 12-inch horns that curl backward. She also has a white long hair star on her forehead.”

The family said Moochi may also have a tag on her left ear with the number “5227.”

The water buffalo’s owner said Moochi acts like a dog and would greet a stranger in a happy manner and may even follow them.

The owner also said Moochi may cover her face in mud and look like a “mud monster” at times.

Anyone who may have information on Moochi’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ 911 call released
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Trump says he will surrender Thursday in Georgia election case
Parker was arrested after leaving her child in a car for several hours.
Toledo woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after leaving four-month-old in car

Latest News

Samantha Martns of Chicago, stands in front of a cooling station on the concourse of Guaranteed...
Dangerous heat wave from Texas to the Midwest strains infrastructure, transportation
A record strong heat dome is scorching much of the central and eastern U.S. (CNN, KCAL, KCBS....
Record heat dome scorches Central, East US
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
Former president Trump will skip the first Republican presidential debate
Trump's absence to be felt from first GOP debate