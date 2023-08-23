Good Times Motorcycle Show set for Aug. 24-27

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Good Times Motorcycle Show is set to deliver a weekend full of fun Aug. 24-27.

The event kicks off Thursday with drag races and motorcycle games including races, Weenie Bite and ring toss. Helmets are required for all events.

The highlight of the weekend will be Saturday with the Good Times Chopper Show. Registration will begin at 12 p.m. and judging will commence at 3 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for categories like best chopper, best in show, best paint, best import and best cruiser.

Ticket options include event and camping packages. Children under 12 are admitted free. Attendees can purchase tickets at the gate or buy them online by clicking here.

The show will be held at Griffin Hines Farm in Swanton.

