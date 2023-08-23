Grief classes for loss of pet being offered in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The loss of a pet can be challenging for anyone, officials at the Human Society and SPCA of Hancock County are finding new ways to help people grieve.

When pet owners drop off items that belonged to their recently deceased pet, to donate to the humane society, Natalie Reffitt saw a need.

“There was grief happening, there was sadness happening there,” Reffitt who manages the humane society in Findlay said.

That promoted Reffitt to get certified in grief training.

“Give them pet counseling, like grief counseling. It is a six-week session, so in that six weeks we move through some probably painful memories that used to be happy, the goal is to kind of move the painful to the healing, so that way you can remember your pet as they were,” Reffitt said.

Reffitt said the timing of replacing a lost pet is different for everyone.

“You have to take your time, you have to listen to yourself, listen to your heart, if you’re ready, you’re ready, if you’re not, you’re not,” Reffitt said.

Lawrence Duran’s West Highland Terrier, Oliver, recently passed away. Duran says keep your mind open to finding a new pet.

“When it happens, it happens, because I wasn’t expecting to adopt so soon, but the help of friends and my family just telling me to keep my mind open,” Duran said.

A recently constructed bridge in the memorial garden will be part of the grieving process that Reffitt will offer.

“We’ll be visiting the bridge throughout the six weeks, and in the end, if someone wants to bring a memento, a collar, we do have a line here that you can affix like a pet collar, a memento too, that way you can come visit your pet,” Reffitt said. “Looks out into our memory garden, and we’ll be adding flowers and stuff to make it more serene for people.”

The six-week program will begin in October. The program is $40 dollars. Click this link to enroll.

