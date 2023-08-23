Jerusalem Twp. honors local heroes after saving a man from drowning

JERUSALEM TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - There is that saying, “Heroes come in all shapes and sizes.” Possibly proving that to be true are 9-year-old Gracelynn, 8-year-old Ava, and 5-year-old Marissa, after realizing their grandfather was drowning in his pond and immediately getting help.

Their mother, Angela Kulwicki says that because of the girls, she got to the pond just in time and neighbors were able to hear her screams.

“I was able to get him up in between my legs so I could hold him. So he wouldn’t go back under,“ said Kulwicki. “Us four got him out of the water and they started doing CPR on him right away.”

Now, the Jerusalem Township Fire Department and Township Trustees are recognizing all of their rescue efforts, and declaring the group local heroes.

“He’s alive and he’s with us today thanks to these young girls and the adults jumping into action,” said Chief Tony Parsiliti.

He believes this proves the safety programs instilled at the local schools are working.

“We do a combination ice water safety class and so we give an education from K-4th. Every grade gets a class,” said Parsiliti. “I believe the education that they received at school guided them to do the right thing.”

We are told the grandfather is still recovering from the accident, but he is going to be okay and that is because of the teamwork involved here.

