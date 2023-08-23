13abc Marketplace
Man charged in school bus crash that killed child near Dayton, state patrol says

The child who died was ejected from the bus and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the dispatcher.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Video above from previous story

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man has been taken into custody and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with Tuesday’s fatal school bus crash near Dayton.

Hermanio Joseph is being held in the Clark County Jail, troopers say.

One child was killed and dozens were hurt in the rollover crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The elementary school bus “loaded with students” was “sideswiped” by an oncoming 2010 Honda Odyssey minivan that went left of center around 8:16 a.m. on Ohio 41 in German Township., according to the state patrol.

A news release says Joseph, 35, was the driver of the minivan.

Troopers say the bus driver tried to avoid the oncoming minivan but could not. The bus ran off the right side of the road, overturned, and crashed.

The child who died was ejected from the bus and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say. Another student is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to the state patrol.

Twenty-two other young children were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The bus driver, Alfred E. Collier, 68, Springfield, suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital, according to the state patrol.

Joseph and his passenger, Roberto Mompremier, 37, both of Springfield, were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Joseph is being held in the Clark County Jail.

