Maumee Senior Center to hold class for caregivers

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Senior Center will be hosting a free six-week series called “Powerful Tools for Caregivers Series” starting on Sept. 18.

The free course is a nationally accredited program that will last six weeks and will be a 90-minute online course.

“Caring for a loved one can be a stressful and challenging time for many caregivers. Caregivers are trying to juggle caring for their loved one and their own life which often includes a job and family,” Malinda Ruble, the executive director of the Maumee Senior Center said. “This program is here to help caregivers learn the skills needed to take better care of themselves and improve their care-giving skills, communication and relationships.”

The program focuses on helping develop tools caregivers need to help reduce stress, solve problems, better communicate and connect to local resources.

To register for the course, email MaumeeSeniorCenter@gmail.com or call 419-893-1994. The deadline to register is Sept. 11, space is limited and registration is required to participate in the event.

For additional information email the Maumee Senior Center Outreach Coordinator at Mscoutreachcoordinator@gmail.com or call 419-893-1994.

