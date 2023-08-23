Metropark Meetup: SeaBins deployed at Glass City Marina

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful and Metroparks Toledo have teamed up to remove more waste than ever from our waterways. The organizations installed SeaBins in addition to their current cleanup efforts.

SeaBins work similarly to a pool filter- they use a light suction, pulling in small and medium-sized debris. The organizations are working to bring more attention to cleanup efforts along fresh waterways, not just oceans.

“It’s hard to go on social media and not see the problem that litter creates for bird life and marine life, and it’s very ocean-focused. But every body of water is collecting litter and a lot of plastic. Lake Erie included,” Adam Cassi, the executive director of Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful said.

Personal health and the health of the planet are the main focus but aesthetics play a large part also. Because the Marina is heavily traveled, trash tends to accumulate, being pushed into other areas of the river and building up over time.

“A lot of people are here, I don’t think people are littering intentionally. It happens. and when it does, we want to make sure that we get that litter picked up,” Cassi said.

These small contraptions can make a large impact. Each filter can strain out over 1 ton of material from the marina over the course of a year. These two SeaBins are just the beginning. Both organizations are working to secure a grant to add more filters to help our waterways stay clear.

