Monroe Co. detainees, sheriff’s office resolve hunger strike

MONROE Co., Mich. (WTVG) - A group of detainees held by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and housed at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Dormitory announced a hunter strike Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the hunger strike was held because the detainees were dissatisfied with their individual court proceedings. The detainees were passively resistant and announced the hunger strike Tuesday around 1 p.m.

Representatives from ICE and the corrections staff met with the detainees to discuss their concerns. Around 4 p.m., the concerns were addressed and a peaceful resolution was reached.

