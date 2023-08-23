13abc Marketplace
Ohio Department of Health encourages precautions with expected high temperatures

Extreme heat changes City of Elba utility crew schedules.
Extreme heat changes City of Elba utility crew schedules.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - With extreme heat forecast for Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health is urging residents to use caution when going outside.

The National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings and heat advisories for Ohio for Thursday into Friday.

Multiple Toledo area buildings including libraries, senior centers and the Salvation Army will be opening Thursday to act as cooling centers for those in need. Click here to see a list of Toledo and Lucas County shelters.

The Ohio Department of Health is urging people to drink plenty of fluids, monitor or limit outdoor activities and know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Heat exhaustion is characterized by heavy sweating, cold, pale and clammy skin, fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness, headache and nausea. If someone you know is experiencing heat exhaustion, they should be moved to a cool place, clothing should be loosened and they should hydrate. If possible the person should put wet clothes on or have them take a bath.

Heat stroke is a potentially life-threatening condition characterized by a body temperature of 103 degrees or higher. Red, hot and dry skin with no sweating, rapid pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, unconsciousness and gray skin color.

People experiencing heat stroke should call 911 immediately. Before help arrives try to cool the person down by spraying them with water or putting them in a cold tub.

