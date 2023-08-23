Ohio Turnpike on pace to launch new Open Road Tolling this fall

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike is on track to introduce its new Open Road Tolling system this fall that aims to make your commute smoother and faster.

The Turnpike is preparing to launch four mainline toll plazas, including two in northwest Ohio, that will allow drivers to travel nonstop across the state. Sensors above the two dedicated lanes in each direction will read the E-ZPass transponders; tolls will be charged electronically.

E-ZPass customers won’t have to stop and wait for gates to go up before passing through toll plazas. The Turnpike will reduce its number of plazas from 31 to 24.

It’s also making nine interchanges non-tolled, which means local traffic in those areas won’t have to pay. In northwest Ohio, that includes:

13 (Bryan-Montpelier)

25 (Archbold-Fayette)

34 (Wauseon)

39 (Delta-Lyons)

Another part of the transition includes eliminating gates from all toll plaza entrance lanes. E-ZPass customers will be able to pass through the plazas at 10 miles per hour without stopping. Drivers without the pass will still have to stop to take a ticket and pay a toll. Cash and credit cards will be accepted as forms of payment.

New cameras are being installed to catch people who don’t pay tolls.

The new Swanton Toll Plaza at milepost 49 in Lucas County opened in 2021. Testing continues on the new tolling equipment at that plaza. Meanwhile, construction at the Westgate Toll Plaza in Williams County at milepost 4 is expected to finish up in mid-September.

The new tolling system is projected to roll out late this fall, Turnpike officials said Wednesday. The project’s cost sits at around $270 million, but the final costs “will be determined when all the projects are completed,” according to Turnpike leaders.

