Police investigating crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating an early morning crash on I-280 at the junction with I-75 South Wednesday.

The right lane on the I-75 ramp to I-280 was closed, along with a service lane.

Traffic on I-75 S was backed up all the way to Benore Rd.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

