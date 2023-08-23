Police investigating crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating an early morning crash on I-280 at the junction with I-75 South Wednesday.
The right lane on the I-75 ramp to I-280 was closed, along with a service lane.
Traffic on I-75 S was backed up all the way to Benore Rd.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.