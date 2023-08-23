Toledo cooling center locations ready for dangerous heat on Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Below are six cooling center locations and contact information for use by the public.
East Toledo Senior Center
1001 White St., Toledo
419-691-2254
Cooling Center hours: Thursday: 8 am- 4 pm
East Toledo Family Center
1001 White St., Toledo
419-691-1429
Thursday cooling center: 4 - 6 pm
Senior Centers Inc.
2308 Jefferson Ave., Toledo
419-242-9511
Thursday: 9 am – 6 pm
Mayores Senior Center
2 Aurora L Gonzales Dr., Toledo
419-242-1144
Thursday: 9 am – 6:30 pm
Maumee Senior Center
2430 S. Detroit Ave., Maumee
419-893-1994
Thursday: 10 am – 4:30 pm
J. Frank Troy Center
545 Indiana Ave., Toledo
419-255-7883
Thursday cooling center: 9 am – 6 pm
