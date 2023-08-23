13abc Marketplace
Toledo cooling center locations ready for dangerous heat on Thursday

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Below are six cooling center locations and contact information for use by the public.

East Toledo Senior Center

1001 White St., Toledo

419-691-2254

Cooling Center hours: Thursday: 8 am- 4 pm

East Toledo Family Center

1001 White St., Toledo

419-691-1429

Thursday cooling center: 4 - 6 pm

Senior Centers Inc.

2308 Jefferson Ave., Toledo

419-242-9511

Thursday: 9 am – 6 pm

Mayores Senior Center

2 Aurora L Gonzales Dr., Toledo

419-242-1144

Thursday: 9 am – 6:30 pm

Maumee Senior Center

2430 S. Detroit Ave., Maumee

419-893-1994

Thursday: 10 am – 4:30 pm

J. Frank Troy Center

545 Indiana Ave., Toledo

419-255-7883

Thursday cooling center: 9 am – 6 pm

