TPS parents raise concerns over transportation issues

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - School is back in session at Toledo Public Schools but some parents are concerned there won’t be a bus to take their students to class.

“Not knowing how to get to them or where they’re at... I mean... it’s fear,” said parent Abby Bivins.

Bivins’ son has been a Special Education student at Beverly Elementary for several years. They haven’t changed addresses, but on his first day back on Monday, his mom said there was no bus that picked him up.

“I called the previous week on Thursday, spoke to transportation. She confirmed location, time, bus number,” said Bivins, “Monday nobody came, nobody came.”

Bivins told 13 Action News a bus finally came to pick her son up around 10 a.m., but on the way home, she said he was dropped off at the wrong stop.

“I’m getting calls immediately back from transportation, ‘okay let me document where is he where are you?’ and I’m like ‘I don’t know where he is. He doesn’t know where he is. We’re trying to find him,’” said Bivins, who said her son was dropped off at a major intersection instead of in their neighborhood.

Bivins isn’t alone. Lisa Decker’s child has attended Longfellow Elementary for six years. Decker said she was taken off the transportation list without reason or warning.

“I tried calling the school where she was at and nobody answered,” Decker said, “they were like ‘you need to call transportation.’ I called transportation four or five times and they didn’t answer the phone.”

Decker said she didn’t hear from her child more than an hour after she was supposed to be dropped off. When she was finally able to get ahold of someone, she said she had to leave work to pick her up.

“It’s a really bad feeling. You’re entrusting the school, we’re getting our child on the bus. After that, it’s up to the school to get them back to us,” said Decker.

13 Action News asked school officials about the issues during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday. Deputy Superintendent James Gant told us having trouble with their transportation routing system is normal and happens at the start of every school year.

“Safety is one of our major concerns at the district so we want to make sure every student that gets on a bus goes where they need to be going, but sometimes that takes some time when we’re missing information from the students or us,” said Gant.

A spokesperson for Toledo Public Schools also sent 13 Action News a statement saying:

“Toledo Public Schools had a strong start to the 2023-2024 school year, with students in grades first through ninth grades reporting today. There were some issues with students not getting picked up by their school buses, an issue often caused by families moving over the summer and not yet updating their information at their children’s school. These issues are currently being addressed.

Parents and guardians are urged to contact their children’s schools to make sure their address is current and that they have received bus routing information. If parents or guardians are unsure about pickup location, time or bus number, please call the Transportation Department at 419-671-8541. Six phone lines are being manned, but we ask for families’ patience.”

While asking for patience, some parents say they’re beyond that point.

“I’m afraid that mine or someone elses child is going to suffer from this. And it’s going to be a really sad day,” said Decker.

When 13 Action News asked Gant about what parents should do, he continued to urge them to call the Transportation Department at 419-671-8541. He was unable to provide a timeline for when the issues should be worked out.

