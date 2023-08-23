13abc Marketplace
UAW Local 12, 14 authorize use of strike, nationwide voting results expected Thursday

Thousands gathered at Local Union Halls 12 and 14 today to cast their vote.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Voting began early Tuesday morning as UAW workers throughout the country decide whether to go on strike against the Big Three car manufacturers, Stellantis, Ford and General Motors.

According to local UAW officials, 94% of the UAW Local 14 membership and 98% of UAW Local 12 voted in favor of using a strike as a bargaining tool if contract negotiations with the Big Three stall next month.

The union wants pay increases and the elimination of the two-tiered wage system which pays new hires significantly less, along with a restoration of cost of living adjustments and pensions for all workers.

The union’s current contract expires Sept. 14.

Results for the nationwide vote are expected Thursday.

