UAW Local 12, 14 authorize use of strike, nationwide voting results expected Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Voting began early Tuesday morning as UAW workers throughout the country decide whether to go on strike against the Big Three car manufacturers, Stellantis, Ford and General Motors.

According to local UAW officials, 94% of the UAW Local 14 membership and 98% of UAW Local 12 voted in favor of using a strike as a bargaining tool if contract negotiations with the Big Three stall next month.

The union wants pay increases and the elimination of the two-tiered wage system which pays new hires significantly less, along with a restoration of cost of living adjustments and pensions for all workers.

The union’s current contract expires Sept. 14.

Results for the nationwide vote are expected Thursday.

