Yost rejects petition to create independent redistricting commission

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Attorney General’s office rejected a petition Wednesday that would send a proposal on creating an independent redistricting commission to voters.

The determination from Attorney General Dave Yost is a setback for petitioners looking to take politicians out of the redistricting process. Yost needs to approve the summary of the proposed state constitutional amendment before it can go before voters.

Yost said he rejected the petition because it wasn’t a fair and truthful summary. The group behind the petition, Citizens Not Politicians, said Wednesday it’s not uncommon for petition summaries to be rejected in the early stages of the process for proposed amendments.

“We believe our summary was accurate. But we will review the Attorney General’s guidance, will make necessary adjustments, and will collect new signatures with our broad, statewide, nonpartisan coalition of partners to refile as soon as possible because it’s time for citizens and not politicians to draw Ohio’s legislative maps,” the organization said in a statement.

The proposal would create a 15-member independent commission to draw district lines. It would be comprised of five members affiliated with the political party whose candidate for governor received the highest number of votes, five people affiliated with the political party whose candidate received the second most votes, and five members not affiliated with either of those parties.

It comes after the Ohio Supreme Court repeatedly struck down maps adopted by Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission for being gerrymandered.

