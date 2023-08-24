8/24: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

The sunshine and heat will return this afternoon. However, highs won’t be as hot as forecast in previous days. Highs are expected to reach the low 90s with a heat index reaching 100 to 105 today. That will be hot enough to fuel another round of storms tonight that may be strong to severe between 7pm and 2am. That line of storms has a high potential of leading to wind damage, more flooding rain, and possibly a tornado. The rest of the forecast is calmer with only small chances of rain for the next 10-days. Friday will be in the mid-80s but still humid. Getting less humid Saturday with a high of 80 and a stray t-storm possible. Sunday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s. Upper 70s next Monday and Tuesday with an isolated storm possible Tuesday. Then, cooler the rest of the week with highs near 70.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.