8/24/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues early tonight for the chance of strong/severe storms
8/24/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Chance of strong to severe storms early tonight, then muggy with some patchy fog possible, lows in the lower 70s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, not as hot but still warm, still humid too, highs in the mid 80s. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of a few showers, becoming less humid, highs near 80. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, very comfortable, highs in the mid 70s.

