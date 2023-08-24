8/24/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Chance of strong to severe storms early tonight, then muggy with some patchy fog possible, lows in the lower 70s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, not as hot but still warm, still humid too, highs in the mid 80s. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of a few showers, becoming less humid, highs near 80. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, very comfortable, highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.