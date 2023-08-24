August 24th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The rain will continue to fade away over the next 1-2 hours. Clouds are expected to hold the heat back till mid-day today. The sunshine and heat are expected to return mid to late afternoon. However, highs won’t be as hot as forecast in previous days. Highs are expected to reach the low 90s with a heat index reaching 100 to 105 today. That will be hot enough to fuel another round of storms tonight. There is a 70% chance for thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. That line of storms has a high potential of leading to wind damage and more flooding rain. The rest of the forecast is calmer with only small chances of rain for the next 10-days. Friday will be in the middle 80s. The weekend will be in the middle to upper 70s for highs. Wednesday and Thursday of next week may stay in the upper 60s to low 70s for highs with lows dropping into the 40s for the final day of August.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.