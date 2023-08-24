13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Authorities working to ID remains of homicide victim found decomposing in Toledo home

Toledo Police
Toledo Police(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking to identify the victim of a homicide whose body was found decomposing in a Toledo home.

According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, a Deputy Coroner performed an autopsy Thursday on the body of an unknown female only listed as Jane Doe. The news release from the coroner’s office said the decomposed body was found Wednesday in a house in the 700 block of Deal Avenue in East Toledo.

The coroner determined the unknown person died from blunt head and chest trauma, ruling her death a homicide. They said officials are still working to identify her remains.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ 911 call released
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Trump says he will surrender Thursday in Georgia election case

Latest News

The event will take place on Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Toledo Farmers’ Market.
Toledo Night Market happening this weekend
The additional penalties could cost the plant $545,853.
Fostoria plant faces new penalties after 14th recent worker injury, Labor Dept. says
The march will be held on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Smith Park.
Sisters 4 Unity to hold Communities Against Gun Violence March
Lucas County making big moves with many signature projects underway
Lucas County making big moves with many signature projects underway