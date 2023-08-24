Authorities working to ID remains of homicide victim found decomposing in Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking to identify the victim of a homicide whose body was found decomposing in a Toledo home.

According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, a Deputy Coroner performed an autopsy Thursday on the body of an unknown female only listed as Jane Doe. The news release from the coroner’s office said the decomposed body was found Wednesday in a house in the 700 block of Deal Avenue in East Toledo.

The coroner determined the unknown person died from blunt head and chest trauma, ruling her death a homicide. They said officials are still working to identify her remains.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

