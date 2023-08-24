Bash On The Bay organizers prepare for heat, potential severe weather

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - During the hottest day of the year, one of the biggest outdoor events of the season is set to take place.

Bash on the Bay 2023 is a two-day event on the airport tarmac of Put-In-Bay. The annual concert draws tens of thousands of people to the small community on South Bass Island.

This year, Pitbull headlined day one. After his first few songs, the singer announced he would be cutting his set short due to incoming storms. Those thunderstorms hit the island shortly after 10:00 PM.

It was a prelude to the potential for severe weather during Day two of the festival, which will be headlined by Country singer Luke Bryan on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The forecast calls for the hottest temperatures of the year, with a chance of storms once again.

“We encourage people to wear their sunscreen, drink lots of water, and of course, if we have bad weather, if we have thunder and lightning, we will stop the show for the weather to pass through. Once the weather has passed through, we will start the show right back up again,” said Wendy Chambers, Executive Director of the Put-In-Bay Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau.

