Bomb Squad responds to two separate grenade incidents on same day

The incidents occurred on Aug. 23 in Fremont and Defiance.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad responded to two separate grenade incidents that both happened on Wednesday.

The first incident occurred at 11:40 a.m. in Defiance. Toledo Police say an officer with the Defiance Police Department was helping her sister clean out her home when the officer found a gas grenade.

According to TPD, the Allen County Bomb Squad was contacted and they requested mutual aid assistance from NOBS as ACBS was already on their way to cover an event in another county.

NOBS responded to the 13000 block of Harding Road and secured the grenade for later disposal.

The second incident took place at 7:30 p.m. in Fremont. TPD says the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Department had confiscated a 40mm grenade from a belt fed grenade launcher.

According to TPD, the grenade appeared to be a non-explosive practice grenade.

NOBS responded to the station and secured the grenade that will be disposed of at a later date.

