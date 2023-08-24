Fostoria plant faces new penalties after 14th recent worker injury, Labor Dept. says

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fostoria vinyl tile manufacturer, which has a history of failing to protect workers from hazards dating back to 2017, is now facing additional penalties after investigations by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The additional penalties could cost the plant $545,853.

DOL says its Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an inspection at NOX US LLC, following a report of a finger amputation in February 2023.

Investigators learned a 56-year-old machine operator suffered the injury when their gloved finger became caught in a chain and sprocket system that didn’t have required safety guards in place.

After a March inspection and a required follow-up in May 2023 stemming from a prior inspection, OSHA cited the company for the following:

Three willful violations

Two repeat violations

Three serious and two other-than-serious violations for exposing workers to machine hazards by failing to employ adequate lockout and tagout procedures, train workers properly and guard machinery as required by law

According to DOL, OSHA cited the company for similar violations in October 2022 and proposed $1.2 million in penalties, which is currently being contested by NOX US.

14 workers at the plant have suffered injuries, including numerous cases of severe amputations since 2017, the same year OSHA added the Fostoria plant to its Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

DOL says OSHA opened another inspection at the facility on July 20, 2023 while the March and May inspections were still in process. The July inspection was opened after OSHA received a report that a worker had suffered chemical burns.

“Despite repeated citations and penalties, the company continues to expose employees to dangerous hazards and allows them to operate unguarded machines,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Bill Donovan in Chicago. “NOX US is failing to meet their legal responsibility to provide employees with a safe and healthy work environment, and they must change the way it operates before another employee is needlessly injured.”

The Fostoria plant opened in November 2015. The company manufactures vinyl flooring for customers in more than 50 countries and employs about 200 employees.

OSHA’s machine guarding and control of hazardous energy webpages provide information on what employers must do to limit worker exposures to machine hazards.

According to DOL, the company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

