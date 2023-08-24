13abc Marketplace
Grandmother indicted for shooting at granddaughter who slashed her tires

Officials with the Toledo Police Department say the granddaughter slashed her grandmother’s tires.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman and her granddaughter were both arrested Wednesday evening after a fight involving slashed tires and gunshots led to a passing vehicle being hit by a stray bullet.

According to police, Jackie Chandler-Davis, 55 and Christina Wallace, 19, were arguing at Chandler-Davis’ home on the 4100 block of Douglas Road around 7:30 p.m.

Wallace began slashing her grandmother’s tires when Chandler-Davis took out a gun and fired a warning shot.

When Wallace continued slashing the tires, Chandler-Davis then fired the gun twice at Wallace. She missed both times but ended up hitting a passing vehicle.

A woman, her daughter and her niece were in the car at the time, but there were no injuries.

Chandler-Davis is facing felonious assault and discharge of a firearm charge. She was released on bail.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Chandler Davis on a felonious assault charge and a charge of discharging a firearm on/near prohibited premises.

Wallace faces a property damage charge.

Christina Wallace
Christina Wallace(WTVG)

