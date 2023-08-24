13abc Marketplace
Man accused of fatally shooting man in vehicle, injuring woman indicted

Alton Reid Jr. is facing a murder charge after police say he fatally shot 34-year-old Levell...
Alton Reid Jr. is facing a murder charge after police say he fatally shot 34-year-old Levell Saunders and injured a 32-year-old passenger on April 16, 2023.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man accused of shooting and killing another man while he was in his car.

Alton Reid, 30, is facing multiple charges after police say he shot and killed Levell Saunders, 34. Police say Reid shot into a vehicle near Upton and Barrows on April 16. Saunders and a 32-year-old were hurt in the shooting. Saunders tried to drive to the hospital but crashed the car at Central and Jackman. Other family members drove the victims from there.

Saunders later died at the hospital and the woman who was hurt in the shooting was last listed in “stable condition.” The Lucas County Coroner’s Office said Saunders died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Reid on seven charges including, two murder charges, two felonious assault charges, discharging a firearm, having weapons while under disability and participating in a criminal gang.

Police arrested Reid on April 21. Investigators have not released a motive in the shooting.

13abc has previously reported on Reid. He was arrested last summer after police say he shot a 33-year-old woman after an argument broke out at a party in the 600 block of Greene Street.

