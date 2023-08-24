13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Man indicted for deadly fire at Toledo group home

Devon Hall, the man accused of starting a fire on Klondike Street appeared in court Thursday...
Devon Hall, the man accused of starting a fire on Klondike Street appeared in court Thursday morning.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man Thursday accused of killing a woman and setting a Toledo group home on fire earlier this month.

The grand jury indicted Devon Hall, 48, on multiple charges including Aggravated Murder, two counts of Murder, and two counts of Aggravated Arson in the death of Ronda Scott, 32.

Police allege Hall used gasoline to set the home on fire and it was caught on surveillance footage. Witnesses also corroborated that claim, police said. U.S. Marshals arrested Hall on Parkwood near Floyd last week. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

First responders found Scott in the bedroom of a burning home in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10. An autopsy report from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office found the victim’s death to be caused by thermal burn injuries and smoke inhalation, with blunt force injuries as an additional contributing condition. The office ruled her death a homicide.

Family members tell 13 Action News the house was operating as a group home. Scott, who they say is developmentally disabled, was staying at the group home. We’ve reached out to the caregivers and have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday: Severe storm threat increasing
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ 911 call released
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam

Latest News

Alton Reid Jr. is facing a murder charge after police say he fatally shot 34-year-old Levell...
Man accused of fatally shooting man in vehicle, injuring woman indicted
Last night's storms had the surrounding area struggling to keep up with all of the rainfall.
13 Action News Big Story: Weather
Last night's storms had the surrounding area struggling to keep up with all of the rainfall.
13 Action News Big Story: Weather
Tyari Washington
One indicted on charges stemming from police chase, standoff