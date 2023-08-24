Man indicted for deadly fire at Toledo group home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man Thursday accused of killing a woman and setting a Toledo group home on fire earlier this month.

The grand jury indicted Devon Hall, 48, on multiple charges including Aggravated Murder, two counts of Murder, and two counts of Aggravated Arson in the death of Ronda Scott, 32.

Police allege Hall used gasoline to set the home on fire and it was caught on surveillance footage. Witnesses also corroborated that claim, police said. U.S. Marshals arrested Hall on Parkwood near Floyd last week. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

First responders found Scott in the bedroom of a burning home in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10. An autopsy report from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office found the victim’s death to be caused by thermal burn injuries and smoke inhalation, with blunt force injuries as an additional contributing condition. The office ruled her death a homicide.

Family members tell 13 Action News the house was operating as a group home. Scott, who they say is developmentally disabled, was staying at the group home. We’ve reached out to the caregivers and have not heard back.

