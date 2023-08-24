13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Mother deer dies from birthing complications after deputies helped deliver twin fawns

The doe and her babies were rescued by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday after they...
The doe and her babies were rescued by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday after they received a report of a deer that had been lying down in the caller’s backyard for two days.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Allie Hennard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – A mother deer in Kentucky has died following birthing complications of twin fawns.

The doe and her babies were rescued by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday after they received a report of a deer that had been lying down in the caller’s backyard for two days.

Responding deputies quickly realized the deer was in labor and distress, and they assisted with the delivery of twin fawns.

All three deer were taken to their temporary new home at a rehabilitation facility, Wild4Life.

Sadly, the facility posted an update about the deer family, saying the doe had died.

“Unfortunately, mama didn’t make it despite my efforts to save her,” the post read.

Wild4Life also said the twins are a boy and a girl. They have been named Jack and Jill.

“They are very small and fawns are very fragile. Fawns are normally born late May or early June. No one has fawn this size so they need each other. I am praying they both make it,” the post read.

You can donate to Wild4Life here. The nonprofit runs solely on donations.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday: Severe storm threat increasing
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ 911 call released
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam

Latest News

This undated booking photo provided by the Missoula County, Mont., Sheriff's Office shows Kevin...
Montana man sentenced to federal prison for threatening to kill Sen. Jon Tester
Last night's storms had the surrounding area struggling to keep up with all of the rainfall.
13 Action News Big Story: Weather
Last night's storms had the surrounding area struggling to keep up with all of the rainfall.
13 Action News Big Story: Weather
Tyari Washington
One indicted on charges stemming from police chase, standoff