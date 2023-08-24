Neighborhood Nuisance: Power line problems on Lenox Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With overgrowth creeping onto her property and problems with her power, a woman who lives on Lenox Street in Toledo is frustrated.

Power lines are tangled in tree limbs and Lolita Fortson says she never knows when her house on Lenox Street might lose power.

“I’ve been having a problem with these power lines, the lights going out constantly, the last two months,” Fortson said. “It’s been like really stressful and strain. You know, I shouldn’t have to go through this.”

Fortson says she has tried everything.

“I’ve been calling around to Toledo Edison. Edison says, ‘Call the City of Toledo.’ Toledo says, ‘Call the cable company.’ Cable company says, ‘Call the mayor.’ Everybody is passing the buck,” Fortson said. “I had to call Channel 13 Action News.”

13 Action News called the City and they sent out a crew. A few days later, we visited Fortson again to get an update.

“Everybody was out here. They were trimming the trees. This alley has never ever been taken care of so now they’re taking care of the problem,” Fortson said. “Thank you guys.”

Fortson tells 13 Action News that she hasn’t had a problem with her power since, even during the overnight thunderstorms on Aug. 23.

“Channel 13 will take care of the problem,” Fortson said.

