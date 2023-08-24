13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Neighborhood Nuisance: Power line problems on Lenox Street

With overgrowth creeping onto her property and problems with her power, a woman who lives on Lenox Street in Toledo is frustrated.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With overgrowth creeping onto her property and problems with her power, a woman who lives on Lenox Street in Toledo is frustrated.

Power lines are tangled in tree limbs and Lolita Fortson says she never knows when her house on Lenox Street might lose power.

“I’ve been having a problem with these power lines, the lights going out constantly, the last two months,” Fortson said. “It’s been like really stressful and strain. You know, I shouldn’t have to go through this.”

Fortson says she has tried everything.

“I’ve been calling around to Toledo Edison. Edison says, ‘Call the City of Toledo.’ Toledo says, ‘Call the cable company.’ Cable company says, ‘Call the mayor.’ Everybody is passing the buck,” Fortson said. “I had to call Channel 13 Action News.”

13 Action News called the City and they sent out a crew. A few days later, we visited Fortson again to get an update.

“Everybody was out here. They were trimming the trees. This alley has never ever been taken care of so now they’re taking care of the problem,” Fortson said. “Thank you guys.”

Fortson tells 13 Action News that she hasn’t had a problem with her power since, even during the overnight thunderstorms on Aug. 23.

“Channel 13 will take care of the problem,” Fortson said.

If there is a property in your community that has become a neighborhood nuisance, reach out to Sophie Bates on social media or by email at sophie.bates@13abc.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday: Severe storm threat increasing
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ 911 call released
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam

Latest News

With overgrowth creeping onto her property and problems with her power, a woman who lives on...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Power line problems on Lenox Street
A home in Toledo is on the verge of collapse and neighbors are hoping it will be torn down soon.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Emergency Demolitions in Toledo
A home in Toledo is on the verge of collapse and neighbors are hoping it will be torn down soon.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Emergency Demolitions in Toledo
Neighborly disputes can happen anywhere, anytime and be over anything. How can fighting...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighborly Dispute Mediations