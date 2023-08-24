13abc Marketplace
Numerous vehicles stalled on Toledo streets due to flooding from overnight storms

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Heavy rainfall overnight led to flooded streets throughout Toledo, and numerous stalled vehicles Thursday morning.

Multiple cars were disabled while trying to cross flooded neighborhood streets in the area of Douglas Rd. and Sylvania Ave., with cars being forced to turn around due to flooding south of Central Ave. on Douglas.

Some areas of I-475 were flooded as well, leading to a hydroplane risk for travelers during their morning commute.

A flash flooding warning is in effect in Lucas County until 9:15 a.m.

