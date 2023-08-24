13abc Marketplace
One indicted on charges stemming from police chase, standoff

Tyari Washington
Tyari Washington(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man has been indicted on three different charges, two of which stem from a police chase and standoff that occurred on Aug. 14.

Tyari Washington, 27, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, failure to comply and weapons possession under disability charges after allegedly leading police on a chase.

According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, Washington was driving a vehicle on I-75 northbound around 3 p.m. Aug. 14 when officers attempted to pull him over. Washington instead continued driving before ending the pursuit with him and two others running into a home on the 600 block of Woodland.

After a 45-minute standoff, all suspects left the home.

Investigators found 300 grams of fentanyl, marijuana, guns, extended magazines, a drum magazine and ammunition.

A grand jury indicted Washington on charges including drug trafficking, failure to comply and weapons possession under disability. He was also indicted on an assault charge that stemmed from an incident in November 2022.

The other two people who were arrested following the standoff and chase, Keyontay Leach, 26, and Nelson Kyles, 18, have not been indicted at this time. Leach faces an obstruction charge and has a hearing set for Oct. 3.

Nelson faces a weapons possession under a disability charge.

