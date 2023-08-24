TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Parts of Port Clinton took a pounding in the storms that fired up late Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning. Some of the streets around the city looked more like rivers. While a lot of the high water was receding while we were there Thursday afternoon, there was plenty of damage to clean up.

The efforts we saw were a great example of community. Neighbors who live along East 10th and 11th streets say along with roads and yards, water made it into some of the houses.

“I think many of the homes in my neighborhood have flooded basements right now,” Curtis Cochran said.

Cochran’s basement was one of them.

“I woke up to all this water and called off to address things at my home.,” Cochran said.

But once Cochran had things under control at his house, he ventured out into the street with a neighbor.

“We are clearing off the grates so the water can drain better. We’re trying to help get the water level down. We have a tight-knit community here and we try to take care of each other,” Cochran said.

Valerie Carmen has lived here all her life.

“There was a car stuck here earlier. A truck just came over and towed the car. I live down the street a bit and there my backyard is underwater as well,” Carmen said.

Carmen came over to 10th Street to check on her parents. They did not have a flooded basement but a number of homes around them do.

“This street floods, but not usually this bad. It’s been a long time since it’s been this way. It’s going to be a long day for everybody here and there’s a chance of more storms tonight,” Carmen said.

In addition to all the water, city crews were out cleaning up branches and trees that were toppled in the storms. But it wasn’t all work, some used the high water to have a little fun including 14-year-old Emma Johnson who kayaked down the street.

“Last time it flooded like this was 5-6 years ago. I was little and I remember seeing so many people in the streets kayaking. And I thought this is my time to shine!” Johnson said.

Johnson said she was also able to kayak in her backyard Thursday.

On a side note, Curtis is a police officer and the neighbor who was helping him clear the grates is a firefighter. True public servants.

