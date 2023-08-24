Sandusky County Fair preparing for extreme heat Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With high heat and humidity, it’s important we do what we can to stay cool. That could be a challenge Thursday for those at one of the largest county fairs in Ohio.

With the Sandusky County Fair being held this week, it’s important that fair-goers stay cool and keep an eye on their animals, too.

“There’s no escaping the heat.” said Greg Diedrich, Vice President of the Sandusky County Fair Board.

With the heat index or “feels like temperature” in the triple digits Thursday, it may seem this way. However, those at the Sandusky County Fair are going to have to face the heat, and say they’re ready.

And Thursday is seniors and veterans day.

“We’re gonna have water stations, there’s benches all over our grounds with shade,” said Diedrich. “So we’re gonna have accommodations for the people that come. But they’ve got to be prepared. It’s gonna be warm.”

Not only is the fair staff preparing for the heat, but livestock exhibiters are, too.

Eden and Emersen Miller are making sure their pigs -- Oreo and Boots -- stay as cool as possible.

“Make sure you have fresh, cold water for them to drink.” said Eden.

“And make sure you hose them off every once in awhile.” said Emersen.

Experts say pigs are the hardest animal to keep cool because they can’t maintain their body temperature by sweating. An even bigger challenge is keeping the pigs cool in the livestock barn where’s there’s no breeze.

13 Action News was told the most important thing is for the girls to remember is:

“Just make sure you guys hose off your pigs and make sure there’s fresh water and a cool breeze, and if there’s not, then make sure there’s a fan in the barn or wherever they’re at.” said Eden Miller.

Even with what could be the hottest day of the year, the fair board and those participating say they’re ready to make it successful.

“The fair experience is a one-of-a-kind experience, it only comes once a year. And each day we have unique exhibits and experiences. The fair experience for your home county, there’s no substitute.” said Diedrich.

The Sandusky County Fair runs through the weekend, with the rodeo planned for Thursday night, the LANCO country concert Friday night, and the demolition derby on Saturday.

