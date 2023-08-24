Sisters 4 Unity to hold Communities Against Gun Violence March

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sisters 4 Unity is holding the Communities Against Gun Violence March this weekend to help combat gun violence in the community.

The march will be held on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Smith Park.

Organizers say the public is invited to come out and march, enjoy, laugh and share alongside family, neighbors, city officials, local business owners and more.

According to organizers there are multiple ways to get involved with the event:

March If you have lost a loved one to violence wear or bring a token of remembrance in their honor.

Tabeling Set up a table to provide information and resources that will inform the community of everything the City of Toledo has to offer.

Donate Donate your time, items/goods for the march or a monetary gift. All forms of donations are welcomed.

Food truck owner or vendor Consider showcasing your masterpieces at Smith Park for the entire community to share and enjoy.



“Our first plan of action to combat the insurmountable amount of violence in our are is unity,” said Sisters 4 Unity. “The Communities Against Gun Violence march will send a message that we as a village will not nor will we continue to live under vicious conditions.”

For more information, or to reserve your spot, contact Sisters4Unity419@gmail.com or call 567-215-0045.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.