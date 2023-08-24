Suspect arrested in connection to Aug. 6 Toledo murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder for his connection to a murder that occurred on Aug. 6.

According to the incident report, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 6, officers were called to the 400 block of Bronson Ave. where they located Joshua Mickhail, 33, suffering from bullet wounds on his front porch. He was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where he later died.

According to a press release from the Toledo Police Department, an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of Christian Beck, 26. Beck was arrested Aug. 23 and booked into the Lucas County Jail.

