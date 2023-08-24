Toledo Night Market happening this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Nigh Market, which is sponsored by the Ohio Pork Council, is happening this weekend.

The event will take place on Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Toledo Farmers’ Market located at 525 Market Street in downtown Toledo.

Organizers say Toledo Night Market is an evening of lights, food, craft beet, live music and artisan shopping.

The open-air market is open to the public and will feature the following:

85+ artisan and small business vendors

Live music from Pop’s Garage, a Top 40 & Pop Music hits cover band

12 food trucks with many dining options

Craft drinks from Inside the Five Brewing Co., Earnest Brew Works and Funky Turtle Brewing Co.

According to organizers, part of the proceeds from the event will be donated to SAME Café , a donation-based, fair exchange nonprofit restaurant that serves healthy food to everyone regardless of ability to pay.

The Ohio Pork Council/Ohio Pig Farmers will have a booth at the Night Market where attendees will receive giveaways, samples and recipes.

Organizers say real Ohio pig farmers will discuss how they raise pork in a sustainable way while giving back to their communities.

