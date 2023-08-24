13abc Marketplace
UAW strike authorization vote results expected Friday

UAW President Shawn Fain is set to announce the national results on Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. on...
UAW President Shawn Fain is set to announce the national results on Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The results of the United Auto Workers strike authorization vote are expected to be announced on Friday.

UAW President Shawn Fain is set to announce the national results on Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live.

The results will show whether or not members of the UAW are backing a strike of the Big Three automakers. UAW is calling for major wake hikes and a shorter work week, among other things.

The union’s contracts with the Big Three expire on Sept. 14, so if there is a walkout, it will not happen until after the current contracts expire.

The UAW says it recently raised strike pay to $500 per week per member and has over $825 million in the union strike fund.

Locally, 94% of UAW Local 12 members and 98% of UAW Local 14 members voted in favor of the strike authorization earlier this week.

