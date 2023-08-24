13abc Marketplace
Woman hospitalized after being hit by car while crossing street

According to TPD, A man driving a truck turned left onto Woodsdale Avenue and struck the woman.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a car while crossing the street on Wednesday.

Toledo Police say on Aug. 23 around 2:34 p.m., a 44-year-old man was driving a pickup truck eastbound on Arlington Avenue approaching Woodsdale Avenue. The stoplight at the time was green.

At the same time, a 57-year-old woman was walking westbound on Arlington Avenue and began to walk across Woodsdale Avenue.

According to TPD, the man driving the truck turned left onto northbound Woodsdale Avenue and struck the woman who was later transported to an area hospital.

The woman was admitted for treatment of serious injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation.

