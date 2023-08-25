13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

6-year-old boy hit by car while riding his bike in Toledo

According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near Champion around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night when a 21-year-old driver hit him.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A child suffered what police described as “serious, possibly life-threatening” injuries when he was hit by a car in Toledo Thursday night.

According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near Champion around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night when a 21-year-old driver hit him with their car.

First responders took the boy to an area hospital for his injuries. Police say a crash investigator responded to the scene. The driver was not charged.

Reporter Zain Omair is following up with the victim’s family Friday and will have more on 13 Action News tonight.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 20 between Bellevue and Clyde.
2 men killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Sandusky County
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ 911 call released
A bright yellow sign telling people to call about an ongoing private investigation has been put...
Flyer popping up at some people’s front doors could be a scam

Latest News

The victim was hanging out in the parking garage of Vistula Manor when he was stabbed in the...
TPD: Suspect allegedly stabs man in parking garage, steals $22
NWS confirmed Friday an EF-1 tornado hit southern Ottawa County before lifting as it entered...
NWS confirms tornado hit Ottawa County
Stewart is the fifth suspect in connection to the October 2022 shooting death of Treyvous...
U.S. Marshals arrest Alabama homicide suspect hiding in Lima
13 Action News Week in Review for August 25, 2023: UAW members authorize strike, severe weather...
13 Action News Week in Review: August 25, 2023