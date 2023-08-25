6-year-old boy hit by car while riding his bike in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A child suffered what police described as “serious, possibly life-threatening” injuries when he was hit by a car in Toledo Thursday night.

According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near Champion around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night when a 21-year-old driver hit him with their car.

First responders took the boy to an area hospital for his injuries. Police say a crash investigator responded to the scene. The driver was not charged.

Reporter Zain Omair is following up with the victim’s family Friday and will have more on 13 Action News tonight.

