8/25: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast

Overall much quieter and cooler weather for the rest of August.
8/25: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It will be mostly to partly cloudy today with highs in the low 80s. There is a slim chance of a shower or storm on Saturday with a high in the upper 70s. Sunday and Monday will bring low humidity, sunshine, and highs in the middle 70s. There is a chance for a few showers and a rumble of thunder on Tuesday PM. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday of next week will feel more like early October with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 and sunny skies. Lows will drop into the middle 40s with clear skies.

