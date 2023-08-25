August 25th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly to partly cloudy today with a high in the low 80s. There is a slim chance of a shower or storm on Saturday with a high in the upper 70s. Sunday and Monday will bring low humidity, sunshine, and highs in the middle 70s. There is a chance for a few showers late Tuesday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday of next week will feel more like early October with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Lows will drop into the middle 40s with a clear sky.

