Bash on the Bay with Pitbull, Luke Bryan canceled

The cancellation comes after the area was hit with two severe storms on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24.
The cancellation comes after the area was hit with two severe storms on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Promoters have announced that Bash on the Bay with Luke Bryan and Pitbull will has been canceled with no plan to reschedule.

The cancellation comes after the area was hit with two severe storms on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 causing major flooding and storm damage at the Put-in-Bay Airport and the surrounding area.

“We apologize but we are still currently clearing up from massive storms that hit the venue and the entire island,” said Bash on the Bay promoters.

Promoters say if anyone would like to purchase a Bash on the Bay shirt, they can be purchased at Grand Islander Hotel or Last Resort Engine Co. Firetruck Bar.

In addition to Bash at the Bay, other events have been canceled as well.

