Bowsher High School finally plays home football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowsher High School Blue Racers will finally have a home football game Friday night.

A sinkhole ended last year’s home season but it appears the field is ready to go.

Despite the hole being wiped out last season, earlier this summer the hole reformed.

There were some final field preparations on Friday morning. Bowsher High School football finally returns to South Toledo Friday night.

“I’m ready to get out here and put on a show for our community. You’ve got to come back one way or another,” senior running back Raheim Mullings said.

Mullings and the Blue Racers play their first home game since 2021. A sinkhole at the 32-yard line wiped out last year’s home season. Contractors and Toledo Public Schools think they’ve solved the issue with the 84-inch culvert pipe underground and the field appears ready to go. So are the players and coaches.

“I’m just expecting excitement. I’m just ready to get back home, on my home field and have fun and get the fans excited. Ready to go out and win,” Rayvon Young a running back and receiver for Bowsher said.

“All our fans. The whole school is talking about coming to the game. Everybody is going to love it,” Bowsher LB and FB John Jackson said.

“These guys are highly motivated behind the fact that we finally get to play in front of our families, our friends, the fans and the community of the south end,” Alvin Brown Bowsher’s Head Coach said.

Last week the field was ready but in an abundance of caution, they moved the game to Oak Harbor.

