City of Oregon announces month-long lane closure on Coy Road

The lane closure on Coy Road, between Brown Road and Pickle Road, will begin on Sept. 5.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Oregon has announced there will be a lane closure on part of Coy Road due to a pipeline repair.

According to the City, the lane closure on Coy Road, between Brown Road and Pickle Road, will begin on Sept. 5 and will remain in place for about a month.

The actual work zone will be located along the west side of Coy Road just north of Country Farms Road.

The City Says the contractor will be responsible for maintaining one lane of traffic on Coy Road by the use of a temporary traffic signal. Unless otherwise notified, access to driveways within the work zone will be available at all times.

Work is expected to be completed no later than Oct. 6.

