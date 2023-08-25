Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus

13abc Marketplace
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle traveling on Douglas Rd. near the University of Toledo campus apparently lost control and ended up striking a campus police vehicle head on early Friday morning.

Officials with Toledo Fire & Rescue said the driver died in the crash. The officer in the police cruiser was not seriously injured.

Douglas Rd. is closed between University Hills Blvd. and Oakwood Ave.

This story will be updated with more information as it is made available.

