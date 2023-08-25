Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle traveling on Douglas Rd. near the University of Toledo campus apparently lost control and ended up striking a campus police vehicle head on early Friday morning.

Officials with Toledo Fire & Rescue said the driver died in the crash. The officer in the police cruiser was not seriously injured.

Douglas Rd. is closed between University Hills Blvd. and Oakwood Ave.

This story will be updated with more information as it is made available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.